Azerbaijani athletes reach artistic gymnastics finals at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 13:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes have reached the finals of artistic gymnastics competition at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Murad Agarzayev ranked the first by scoring 14.500 and reached the finals of men’s floor exercises. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Ferhat Arican and Ahmet Onder, Algeria’s Mohamed Abdeldjalil Bourguieg and Ahmed Anis Maoudj, Qatar’s Ahmed Aldyani, Indonesia’s Agung Akbar and Iran’s Saeedreza Keikha reached the finals.

Azerbaijan’s Bence Talas and Murad Agarzayev ranked the second and fourth, respectively, and reached the finals in men’s rings.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Ibrahim Colak and Ferhat Arican, Iran’s Hadi Khanarinejad and Saeedreza Keikha, Qatar’s Ahmed Aldyani, as well as Indonesia’s Ashari Arif reached the finals in men’s rings.

Timur Bairamov and Bense Talas ranked the third and fifth, respectively, and reached the finals of exercises on uneven bars. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Ferhat Arican and Ibrahim Colak, Algeria’s Mohamed Abdeldjalil Bourguieg and Hillal Metidji and Iran’s Saman Madani and Hadi Khanarinejad also reached the finals of exercises on uneven bars.