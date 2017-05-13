Azerbaijani karate fighter to fight for “gold” in Baku 2017 finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s karate fighter Rafael Aghayev (75 kg) has advanced to (kumite) finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Aghayev defeated his rival from Malaysia, Sharmendran Raghonathan, with a score of 5-0 in the semifinals.

The other two karate fighters of Azerbaijan couldn’t reach the finals. Firdovsi Farzaliyev (60 kg) was defeated by Turkey’s Aykut Kaya with the score 1-0 and Niyazi Aliyev (67 kg) was defeated by the Egyptian athlete, Ali Elsawy.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.