Baku 2017: Best results in men’s swimming competitions

2017-05-13 14:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Swimming competitions kicked off in the Water Sports Palace in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on May 13 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

In men’s 50m freestyle event, Turkey’s Huseyin Emre Sakci showed the best result of 28.09 seconds.

In men’s 50m breaststroke event, Azerbaijan’s Vali Israfilov took the 19th place with the result of 32.48 seconds.

In men’s 400m medley event, Jordan’s Khader Ghetrich Baqlah showed the best result of 4:00.13 seconds.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.