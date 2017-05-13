Iran, Pakistan to form border commission

Tehran, Iran, May 13

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran and Pakistan are going to form a joint border security commission, it was announced a few days after a terrorist attack took some 10 lives of Iranian guards at the border with Pakistan.

The news was announced by Sartaj Aziz, adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister on foreign affairs, who said the first meeting of the commission will be held this month, Press TV reported May 13.

He added four representatives from each country will attend the meeting which is to be held either in Iran or Pakistan.

Last week Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Pakistan’s Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Nasir Ali Khan to discuss the recent terror act.

An attack by terrorists from inside the Pakistani border claimed the lives of 10 Iranian border guards on April 11. Iran censured Pakistan for not maintaining firm security grip over its western borders.

On May 10, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador in Islamabad over remarks made by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, who had warned that if Islamabad does not provide ample security over the border, Tehran would consider doing so itself. “If the terrorist attacks continue, we will deal crushing blows to their safe havens and cells, wherever they are," Baqeri had said.