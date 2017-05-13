Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.702575 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 1 1.7025 May 8 1.7026 May 2 1.7025 May 9 - May 3 1.7024 May 10 1.7026 May 4 1.7024 May 11 1.7026 May 5 1.7026 May 12 1.7025 Average weekly 1.70248 Average weekly 1.702575

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0174 manats or 0.9313 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.8561 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 1 1.8542 May 8 1.8683 May 2 1.8579 May 9 - May 3 1.8615 May 10 1.8544 May 4 1.8549 May 11 1.8508 May 5 1.8702 May 12 1.8509 Average weekly 1.85974 Average weekly 1.8561

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.3605 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.029525 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 1 0.0299 May 8 0.0294 May 2 0.0299 May 9 - May 3 0.0299 May 10 0.0293 May 4 0.0297 May 11 0.0296 May 5 0.029 May 12 0.0298 Average weekly 0.02968 Average weekly 0.029525

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.006 manats or 1.2453 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.475475 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 1 0.4788 May 8 0.4818 May 2 0.4793 May 9 - May 3 0.483 May 10 0.4697 May 4 0.482 May 11 0.4746 May 5 0.4782 May 12 0.4758 Average weekly 0.48026 Average weekly 0.475475

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.465 manats or 0.4049 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2083.334625 manats.