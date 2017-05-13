Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.702575 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 1
|
1.7025
|
May 8
|
1.7026
|
May 2
|
1.7025
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
1.7024
|
May 10
|
1.7026
|
May 4
|
1.7024
|
May 11
|
1.7026
|
May 5
|
1.7026
|
May 12
|
1.7025
|
Average weekly
|
1.70248
|
Average weekly
|
1.702575
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0174 manats or 0.9313 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.8561 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 1
|
1.8542
|
May 8
|
1.8683
|
May 2
|
1.8579
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
1.8615
|
May 10
|
1.8544
|
May 4
|
1.8549
|
May 11
|
1.8508
|
May 5
|
1.8702
|
May 12
|
1.8509
|
Average weekly
|
1.85974
|
Average weekly
|
1.8561
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.3605 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.029525 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 1
|
0.0299
|
May 8
|
0.0294
|
May 2
|
0.0299
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
0.0299
|
May 10
|
0.0293
|
May 4
|
0.0297
|
May 11
|
0.0296
|
May 5
|
0.029
|
May 12
|
0.0298
|
Average weekly
|
0.02968
|
Average weekly
|
0.029525
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.006 manats or 1.2453 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.475475 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 1
|
0.4788
|
May 8
|
0.4818
|
May 2
|
0.4793
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
0.483
|
May 10
|
0.4697
|
May 4
|
0.482
|
May 11
|
0.4746
|
May 5
|
0.4782
|
May 12
|
0.4758
|
Average weekly
|
0.48026
|
Average weekly
|
0.475475
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.465 manats or 0.4049 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2083.334625 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 1
|
2156.1311
|
May 8
|
2090.8779
|
May 2
|
2156.1311
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
2137.2781
|
May 10
|
2077.8530
|
May 4
|
2128.5107
|
May 11
|
2082.1947
|
May 5
|
2091.559
|
May 12
|
2082.4129
|
Average weekly
|
2133.922
|
Average weekly
|
2083.334625