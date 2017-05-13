AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-05-13 14:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.702575 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 1

1.7025

May 8

1.7026

May 2

1.7025

May 9

-

May 3

1.7024

May 10

1.7026

May 4

1.7024

May 11

1.7026

May 5

1.7026

May 12

1.7025

Average weekly

1.70248

Average weekly

1.702575

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0174 manats or 0.9313 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.8561 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 1

1.8542

May 8

1.8683

May 2

1.8579

May 9

-

May 3

1.8615

May 10

1.8544

May 4

1.8549

May 11

1.8508

May 5

1.8702

May 12

1.8509

Average weekly

1.85974

Average weekly

1.8561

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.3605 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.029525 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 1

0.0299

May 8

0.0294

May 2

0.0299

May 9

-

May 3

0.0299

May 10

0.0293

May 4

0.0297

May 11

0.0296

May 5

0.029

May 12

0.0298

Average weekly

0.02968

Average weekly

0.029525

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.006 manats or 1.2453 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.475475 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 1

0.4788

May 8

0.4818

May 2

0.4793

May 9

-

May 3

0.483

May 10

0.4697

May 4

0.482

May 11

0.4746

May 5

0.4782

May 12

0.4758

Average weekly

0.48026

Average weekly

0.475475

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.465 manats or 0.4049 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2083.334625 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 1

2156.1311

May 8

2090.8779

May 2

2156.1311

May 9

-

May 3

2137.2781

May 10

2077.8530

May 4

2128.5107

May 11

2082.1947

May 5

2091.559

May 12

2082.4129

Average weekly

2133.922

Average weekly

2083.334625

