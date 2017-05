Bus with tourists overturns in southwestern Turkey: 17 killed (UPDATE)

2017-05-13 14:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

A bus with tourists has overturned in the resort area of Marmaris in the Mugla Province of southwestern Turkey, Dogan news agency reports.

Reportedly, 17 people were killed and other 13 became injured as a result of the event.

Teams of rescuers and ambulances have been sent to the scene.