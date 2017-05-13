Baku 2017: One more Azerbaijani judoka reaches finals

2017-05-13 14:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Erdenebat Bazarragchaa has reached women's 48 kg judo finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Bazarragchaa defeated Morocco’s Idrissi Chorfi Wafae.

Judo competitions kicked off today, on May 13.

Azerbaijan is represented by Orkhan Safarov, Nijat Shikhalizade and Rustam Orujov in men’s competitions and by Aisha Gurbanly, Nezaket Azizova, Kifayat Gasimova and Khanim Huseynova in women’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.