Azerbaijan strongest rival at Baku 2017: Indonesian gymnast

2017-05-13 14:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The Azerbaijani women’s artistic gymnastics team is the most serious rival at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Indonesia’s Rifda Irfanaluthfi told reporters in Baku May 13.

She noted that the Azerbaijani female gymnasts, in particular, are strong in the exercises in uneven bars and in floor exercises.

The artistic gymnast added that the Games are organized at a high level.

Irfanaluthfi added that in general, she is happy with her performance, but could perform better.

She also said that she is for the first time in Baku and that she really liked the city.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.