20 killed in Turkish resort as bus carrying tourists overturns (UPDATING)

2017-05-13

The latest on the bus incident in Turkish resort

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

15:28 (GMT+4) A bus carrying tourists has overturned in the resort area of Marmaris in the Mugla Province of southwestern Turkey, Dogan news agency reports.

As many as 20 people were killed and 11 were injured in the road accident.

The bus was carrying the tourists from Izmir to Mugla Province.

Head of the Marmaris municipality Ali Acar said that the accident was caused by a driver’s fault.

14:36 (GMT+4) A bus carrying tourists has overturned in the resort area of Marmaris in the Mugla Province of southwestern Turkey, Dogan news agency reports.

Reportedly, 17 people were killed and 13 were injured in the road accident.

Rescue teams and ambulances have been sent to the scene.