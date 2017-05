Azerbaijani boxer to face Iran’s boxer in 1/4 finals at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 15:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s boxer Rufat Huseynov (49 kg) will face Iran’s boxer Omid Ahmadisafa in the quarter finals May 15 at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation said May 13.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.