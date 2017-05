Azerbaijani athletes reach finals in women’s trap shooting

2017-05-13 15:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Aydan Jamalova and Shafag Amrahova reached the finals in women’s trap shooting event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the qualification event, Jamalova scored 54 points and Amrahova scored 48 points.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.