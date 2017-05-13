Baku holds flashmob dedicated to Islamic Solidarity Games (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

A march, a flashmob and a concert of schoolchildren dedicated to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in the Baku National Seaside Park.

The event organized by Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry aims to promote the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games among schoolchildren, increase their interest in sports and creativity, as well as effective organization of their leisure.

Following the march, which involved about 1,500 schoolchildren, a flashmob started with the participation of 350 people. The national flags of countries participating in the Games were demonstrated during the march.

Then the event was followed by a concert program of art groups of children’s and youth creative centers operating under the Azerbaijani Education Ministry.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.