Azerbaijan’s 4 blind judokas reach finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Azerbaijan women’s blind judoka Ramila Kashtayeva (70kg) defeated Uzbekistan’s Gulruh Rahimova, while Turana Aghayeva gained victory over Turkey’s Ayten Ozyuruk at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Another Azerbaijan women’s blind judokas Afag Sultanova(57kg) and Sevda Valiyeva defeated Turkey’s Zeynep Celik and Uzbekistan’s Sevinch Salaeva.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.