Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s handball team to face Turkey’s team in finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Azerbaijan women’s handball team will face Turkey’s handball team in the finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The finals in women’s handball will take place May 14 at 18:00 (GMT +4 hours).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.