23 killed in Turkish resort as bus carrying tourists overturns (UPDATING)

2017-05-13 16:54 | www.trend.az | 1

The latest on the bus incident in Turkish resort

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

16:52 (GMT+4) The death toll in the road accident in the Mugla Province in the south-west of Turkey has increased to 23, Kamil Koten, the deputy governor of the province said, the Anadolu Agency reported May 13.

Three more dead bodies were recovered from the bus, he added.

15:28 (GMT+4) A bus carrying tourists has overturned in the resort area of Marmaris in the Mugla Province of southwestern Turkey, Dogan news agency reports.

As many as 20 people were killed and 11 were injured in the road accident.

The bus was carrying the tourists from Izmir to Mugla Province.

Head of the Marmaris municipality Ali Acar said that the accident was caused by a driver’s fault.

14:36 (GMT+4) A bus carrying tourists has overturned in the resort area of Marmaris in the Mugla Province of southwestern Turkey, Dogan news agency reports.

Reportedly, 17 people were killed and 13 were injured in the road accident.

Rescue teams and ambulances have been sent to the scene.