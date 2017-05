Azerbaijan wins second medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Azerbaijan’s Shafag Amrahova has won a silver medal in women’s trap shooting event by having scored 37 points at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Turkey’s Nihan Gurer won gold, while Qatar’s Kholoud Hassan Al Khalaf won bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.