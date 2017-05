Baku 2017: Water polo competitions kick off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Water polo competitions have started within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Teams from Turkey and Indonesia are competing in the first day of the competitions, while teams from Azerbaijan and Iran will meet at 18:00 (GMT +4 hours).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.