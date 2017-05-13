Baku 2017: Day 2 of rhythmic gymnastics competitions starts

2017-05-13 18:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The second day of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Today, on May 13, gymnasts will perform in women’s ribbon and clubs qualification events.

Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova will represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

Medal winners in the team event will also be revealed following the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.