Iran grabs another gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 18:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Iran grabbed another gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Iranian karatist Nasrin Dousti defeated her rival from Turkey Serap Ozcelik in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.