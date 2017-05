Another Azerbaijani judoka grabs gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 18:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov (60kg) won gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 13.

Safarov defeated his Turkish rival Bekir Ozlu in the finals with the result 2:1.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.