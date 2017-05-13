Award ceremony held for winners in karate at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 19:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:



Award ceremony was held May 13 for winners in karate (-50kg) at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.



The medals were presented by President of Azerbaijan’s National Karate Federation Yashar Bashirov.



Iranian karatist Nasrin Dousti grabbed the gold medal. Turkish athlete Serap Ozcelik and Azerbaijani karatist Nurana Aliyeva won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.