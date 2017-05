Azerbaijan wins another silver medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 19:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Taleh Aghaverdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani female judoka Nezaket Azizova (-52kg) won silver medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azizova grabbed the medal be defeating Turkey’s Irem Korkmaz in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.