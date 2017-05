Baku 2017: Azerbaijani female karatist wins silver medal

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Azerbaijani athlete Ilaha Gasimova (-55kg) won the silver medal in karate (kumite) competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Egyptian athlete Yassin Attieh grabbed the gold medal, which became the first medal of Egypt at Baku 2017.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.