Azerbaijan’s president awards winners in judo at Baku 2017 (VIDEO)

2017-05-13 20:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev participated in the award ceremony for winners in judo at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani judoka Nijat Shikhalizade (66kg) won the gold medal at these competitions.

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also watched the judo competitions.