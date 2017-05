Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team wins gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 20:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:



Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team consisting on Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova won a gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.



The Azerbaijani team scored 128.200 in four exercises.



Silver medal went to Uzbek team (123.850), while the Turkish team (100.750) won the bronze medal.