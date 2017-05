Ilham Aliyev awards winners in karate at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 21:07 | www.trend.az | 1



Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:



Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has awarded the winners in karate (kumite) at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.



Azerbaijani karatist Farida Abiyeva won a gold medal in the karate competitions (61kg) among women.



Another Azerbaijani karatist Rafael Aghayev won the gold medal in karate among men (75kg).



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.