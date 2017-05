Azerbaijani female volleyball players win Tajikistan

2017-05-13 21:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team have defeated Tajikistan 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-10) in their second game of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijan will next take on Turkey.