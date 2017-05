Azerbaijan leads in medal standings at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 22:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan took the lead in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won 10 gold, nine silver and three bronze medals. Turkey is the second with 10 gold medals, seven silver and 10 bronze medals. Indonesia is the third with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The table below shows the list of medalists at Baku 2017 for May 13: