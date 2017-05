Azerbaijan`s Sultanova crowned blind judo champion at Baku 2017

2017-05-13 22:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani blind judo fighter Afag Sultanova has grabbed a gold medal in the women's 57kg weight category at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

She defeated her teammate Sevda Valiyeva in the final bout.