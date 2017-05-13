First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awards winners in rhythmic gymnastics at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

2017-05-13 23:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:



Award ceremony was held today in the National Gymnastics Arena for winners of team event in rhythmic gymnastics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.



The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, Chair of Islamic Solidarity Games Organizing Committee and President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva.



Azerbaijani team became the winner of competitions in rhythmic gymnastics. The silver medal went to Uzbekistan, while the Turkish team won the bronze medal.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.