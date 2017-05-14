Erdogan praises role of mothers in shaping societies

2017-05-14 02:02 | www.trend.az | 1

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday celebrated Mother’s Day with a message that highlighted the role of mothers in building a healthy and peaceful society, Anadoly reported.

Erdogan said mothers are symbols of love, respect, mercy and sacrifice, who play significant roles in forming a healthy and peaceful society with their compassionate hearts.

“Motherhood is not only about bringing a child into the world. A mother is the most important role model for shaping up a person’s feelings, thoughts and characters,” the president said.

He added that “strong motherhood” was behind societies with strong individuals, great nations and healthy relations.