Durunda: We are happy to meet the hopes of our country

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijani national team on rhythmic gymnastics is very satisfied with the results of its performance within Islamic Solidarity games, Marina Durunda, the leader of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team, told Trend May 13.

"We are happy to meet the hopes of our country and it is a great honor to think national anthem on pedestal", - said Durunda.

Durunda mentioned that the team was truly inspired by the support of fans.

"We are always warmly supported in Azerbaijan and it is a great pleasure to perform here", - gymnast noticed.

She also pointed on a very significant support of Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation to the team.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.