Azerbaijani national team on rhythmic gymnastics is a very strong competitor: Uzbek gymnast

2017-05-14 03:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijani national team on rhythmic gymnastics is a very strong competitor, uzbek gymnast Sabina Tashkenbayeva told Trend May 13.

She mentioned that participants from other countries, presented in the frames of Islamic Solidarity games, are also very experienced athletes.

"Each gymnast has her best sides. The most important thing is to perform clearly by thyself and do not make mistakes", - said Tashkenbayeva.

In the frames of IV Islamic Solidarity games, Uzbek national team on rhythmic gymnastics took the second place in team competitions. Golden medals were captured by Azerbaijani team.

Tashkenbayeva mentioned that, in common, she is satisfied by her today's performance and performances of her team colleagues.

She also noted that this is her second participation in competition held in Baku: at the end of April she was there for the World Cup.

Tashkenbayeva said that during her first visit she had a time for a walk and managed to see the Old City. She mentioned that it was very fascinating for her to see the places were the movie "A diamond arm" was shot.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.