İnclusion of rhythmic gymnastics into Islamic Solidarity Games will cause evolution of this type of sports in the region: Lebanon athlete

2017-05-14 04:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Rhythmic gymnastics is not sufficiently developed in Islamic countries, so its inclusion into Islamic Solidarity games is very important, because will cause evolution of this type of sports in the region, Alisa Sadek, Lebanon athlete told journalists May 13.

She noted that Olympic and seven times world champion on rhythmic gymnastics Margarita Mamun is her idol and example to follow.

Talking about Games' opening ceremony athlete mentioned, that she liked it very much and also, it was very exciting, because she was honored to hold Lebanon's flag.

She also said, that despite of its multi-nationality, Baku Athlete village is very good full of friendship and mutual understanding.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.