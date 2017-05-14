Hope to fix all mistakes at finale performance: Uzbek gymnast

2017-05-14 04:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

"Not everything went ideal within the first two days of rhythmic gymnastics competitions in the frames of the Islamic Solidarity games. However, we have got a chance to fix all mistakes on Sunday at finale performance", - said to journalists uzbek gymnast Anastasiya Serdyukova.

She mentioned, that, unfortunately, she did not have an opportunity to watch opening ceremony of games, because it finished very late and Uzbek team decided to rest prior to next morning training.

"Nevertheless, I heard that the ceremony was fabulous, so once performances are finished, I will definitely watch it in record", - said Serdyukova.

Athlete also mentioned that she really liked Baku athlete village. "Atmosphere there is very cheerful and fun", she said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.