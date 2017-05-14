We dream about peace and possibility to full training: Syrian gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Despite of the fact that rhythmic gymnastics is a very beloved type of sports in Syria, due to continuing war it is not evolving, Syrian rhythmic gymnast Dina Alshikh Ali said to journalists.

"We dream about peace, normal life and possibility to full training in Syria", - said gymnast.

Talking about her performance, Alshikh Ali mentioned, that it was her first performance in front of such a big auditorium, so she was very anxious.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.