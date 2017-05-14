Day 7 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off
2017-05-14 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14
Trend:
The seventh day of competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off in Baku.
Today, on May 14, boxing competitions will continue.
Schedule
|
12:15 - 13:45
|
Men’s Welter (69kg)
|
14:00 – 20:00
|
Men’s Light (60kg)
|
Men’s Welter (69kg)
|
Men’s Middle (75kg)
|
Men’s Heavy (91 kg)
|
Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg)
Moreover, there will be held qualifications and finals among men and women in artistic gymnastics.
Schedule
|
09:00 - 13:30
|
Women’s Floor Exercise Qualification
|
Men’s Vault Qualification
|
Men’s Horizontal Bar Qualification
|
Men’s Pommel Horse Qualification
|
Women’s Balance Beam Qualification
|
Men’s Team Medal Ceremony
|
Women’s Team Medal Ceremony
Finals in rhythmic gymnastics will also be held on the same day.
Schedule
|
18:30 – 21:15
|
Women’s Hoop Final
|
Women’s Hoop Medal Ceremony
|
Women’s Ball Final
|
Women’s Ball Medal Ceremony
|
Women’s Clubs Final
|
Women’s Clubs Medal Ceremony
|
Women’s Ribbon Final
|
Women’s Ribbon Medal Ceremony
Handball finals will also be held on the seventh day of Baku 2017.
Schedule
|
11:15 – 12:50
|
Men’s Team Bronze-medal Match
|
13:30 – 15:05
|
Women’s Team Bronze-medal Match
|
15:45 – 17:20
|
Men’s Team Gold-medal Match
|
18:00 – 19:35
|
Women’s Team Gold-medal Match
|
20:00 – 20:15
|
Men’s Team Medal Ceremony
|
20:15 – 20:30
|
Women’s Team Medal Ceremony
Moreover, judo and blind-judo competitions will continue today.
Schedule
|
10:00 – 13:28
|
Women’s -70kg
|
Men’s -81kg
|
Men’s -90kg
|
Men’s -100kg
|
Women’s +78kg
|
Men’s +100kg
|
Men’s Blind -66kg
|
Men’s Blind -73kg
|
Men’s Blind -90kg
|
Men’s Blind +100kg
|
18:00 – 21:21
|
Women’s -70kg
|
Women’s -78kg
|
Men’s -81kg
|
Men’s -90kg
|
Men’s -100kg
|
Women’s +78kg
|
Men’s +100kg
|
Men’s Blind -66kg
|
Men’s Blind -73kg
|
Men’s Blind -90kg
|
Men’s Blind +100kg
Karate competitions will be completed on the seventh day of the Games.
Schedule
|
10:00 – 12:36
|
Men’s Kata
|
Women’s Kata
|
Women’s Kumite -68kg
|
Men’s Kumite -84kg
|
Women’s Kumite +68kg
|
Men’s Kumite +84kg
|
18:00 – 21:06
|
Men’s Kata
|
Women’s Kata
|
Women’s Kumite -68kg
|
Men’s Kumite -84kg
|
Women’s Kumite +68kg
|
Men’s Kumite +84kg
The second day of shooting competitions will start today.
Schedule
|
09:00 – 19:15
|
Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Final
|
Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Qualification
|
Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Medal Ceremony
|
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final
|
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification
|
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Medal Ceremony
|
Women’s 25m Pistol Final
|
Women’s 25m Pistol Medal Ceremony
|
Men’s Trap Final
|
Men’s Trap Qualification
|
Men’s Trap Medal Ceremony
Moreover, swimming competitions will also continue on May 14.
Schedule
|
10:10 – 10:19
|
Women’s 200m Freestyle
|
10:26 – 10:48
|
Women’s 100m Freestyle
|
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
|
17:00 – 19:44
|
Women’s 100m Freestyle
|
Men’s 200m Freestyle
|
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
|
Women’s 50m Butterfly
|
Men’s 100m Butterfly
|
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
|
Men’s 100m Backstroke
|
Women’s 100m Backstroke
|
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
|
Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay
The third day of tennis competitions will also be held on the same day.
Schedule
|
10:00 – 19:00
|
Men’s Team Preliminary Group A
|
Men’s Team Preliminary Group B
|
Women’s Team Preliminary Group A
Azerbaijani volleyball team will compete with the Turkish team in volleyball competitions.
Schedule
|
10:00 – 12:30
|
Men’s Team Group Match B3 (MAR-ALG)
|
19:00 – 21:30
|
Men’s Team Group Match A4 (AZE-TUR)
|
21:30 – 23:59
|
Men’s Team Group Match B4 (IRI-QAT)
Moreover, Azerbaijani team will compete with Indonesian team in waterpolo competitions on the same day.
Schedule:
|
16:30 – 17:30
|
Men’s Team Group Match A2-A3 (KSA-IRI)
|
19:00 – 21:30
|
Men’s Team Group Match A1-A4 (INA-AZE)
Spectators will also see weightlifting competitions on the seventh day of the Games.
Schedule:
|
12:00 – 16:00
|
Women’s 58kg
|
Men’s 62kg
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.