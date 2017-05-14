Day 7 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

The seventh day of competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off in Baku.

Today, on May 14, boxing competitions will continue.

Schedule

12:15 - 13:45 Men’s Welter (69kg) 14:00 – 20:00 Men’s Light (60kg) Men’s Welter (69kg) Men’s Middle (75kg) Men’s Heavy (91 kg) Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg)

Moreover, there will be held qualifications and finals among men and women in artistic gymnastics.

Schedule

09:00 - 13:30 Women’s Floor Exercise Qualification Men’s Vault Qualification Men’s Horizontal Bar Qualification Men’s Pommel Horse Qualification Women’s Balance Beam Qualification Men’s Team Medal Ceremony Women’s Team Medal Ceremony

Finals in rhythmic gymnastics will also be held on the same day.

Schedule

18:30 – 21:15 Women’s Hoop Final Women’s Hoop Medal Ceremony Women’s Ball Final Women’s Ball Medal Ceremony Women’s Clubs Final Women’s Clubs Medal Ceremony Women’s Ribbon Final Women’s Ribbon Medal Ceremony

Handball finals will also be held on the seventh day of Baku 2017.

Schedule

11:15 – 12:50 Men’s Team Bronze-medal Match 13:30 – 15:05 Women’s Team Bronze-medal Match 15:45 – 17:20 Men’s Team Gold-medal Match 18:00 – 19:35 Women’s Team Gold-medal Match 20:00 – 20:15 Men’s Team Medal Ceremony 20:15 – 20:30 Women’s Team Medal Ceremony

Moreover, judo and blind-judo competitions will continue today.

Schedule

10:00 – 13:28 Women’s -70kg Men’s -81kg Men’s -90kg Men’s -100kg Women’s +78kg Men’s +100kg Men’s Blind -66kg Men’s Blind -73kg Men’s Blind -90kg Men’s Blind +100kg 18:00 – 21:21 Women’s -70kg Women’s -78kg Men’s -81kg Men’s -90kg Men’s -100kg Women’s +78kg Men’s +100kg Men’s Blind -66kg Men’s Blind -73kg Men’s Blind -90kg Men’s Blind +100kg

Karate competitions will be completed on the seventh day of the Games.

Schedule

10:00 – 12:36 Men’s Kata Women’s Kata Women’s Kumite -68kg Men’s Kumite -84kg Women’s Kumite +68kg Men’s Kumite +84kg 18:00 – 21:06 Men’s Kata Women’s Kata Women’s Kumite -68kg Men’s Kumite -84kg Women’s Kumite +68kg Men’s Kumite +84kg

The second day of shooting competitions will start today.

Schedule

09:00 – 19:15 Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Final Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Qualification Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Medal Ceremony Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Medal Ceremony Women’s 25m Pistol Final Women’s 25m Pistol Medal Ceremony Men’s Trap Final Men’s Trap Qualification Men’s Trap Medal Ceremony

Moreover, swimming competitions will also continue on May 14.

Schedule

10:10 – 10:19 Women’s 200m Freestyle 10:26 – 10:48 Women’s 100m Freestyle Men’s 200m Individual Medley 17:00 – 19:44 Women’s 100m Freestyle Men’s 200m Freestyle Men’s 1500m Freestyle Women’s 50m Butterfly Men’s 100m Butterfly Men’s 200m Breaststroke Men’s 100m Backstroke Women’s 100m Backstroke Men’s 200m Individual Medley Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay

The third day of tennis competitions will also be held on the same day.

Schedule

10:00 – 19:00 Men’s Team Preliminary Group A Men’s Team Preliminary Group B Women’s Team Preliminary Group A

Azerbaijani volleyball team will compete with the Turkish team in volleyball competitions.

Schedule

10:00 – 12:30 Men’s Team Group Match B3 (MAR-ALG) 19:00 – 21:30 Men’s Team Group Match A4 (AZE-TUR) 21:30 – 23:59 Men’s Team Group Match B4 (IRI-QAT)

Moreover, Azerbaijani team will compete with Indonesian team in waterpolo competitions on the same day.

Schedule:

16:30 – 17:30 Men’s Team Group Match A2-A3 (KSA-IRI) 19:00 – 21:30 Men’s Team Group Match A1-A4 (INA-AZE)

Spectators will also see weightlifting competitions on the seventh day of the Games.

Schedule:

12:00 – 16:00 Women’s 58kg Men’s 62kg

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.