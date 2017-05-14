AZ EN RU TR

Day 7 of Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

The seventh day of competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off in Baku.

Today, on May 14, boxing competitions will continue.

Schedule

12:15 - 13:45

Men’s Welter (69kg)

14:00 – 20:00

Men’s Light (60kg)

Men’s Welter (69kg)

Men’s Middle (75kg)

Men’s Heavy (91 kg)

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg)

Moreover, there will be held qualifications and finals among men and women in artistic gymnastics.

Schedule

09:00 - 13:30

Women’s Floor Exercise Qualification

Men’s Vault Qualification

Men’s Horizontal Bar Qualification

Men’s Pommel Horse Qualification

Women’s Balance Beam Qualification

Men’s Team Medal Ceremony

Women’s Team Medal Ceremony

Finals in rhythmic gymnastics will also be held on the same day.

Schedule

18:30 – 21:15

Women’s Hoop Final

Women’s Hoop Medal Ceremony

Women’s Ball Final

Women’s Ball Medal Ceremony

Women’s Clubs Final

Women’s Clubs Medal Ceremony

Women’s Ribbon Final

Women’s Ribbon Medal Ceremony

Handball finals will also be held on the seventh day of Baku 2017.

Schedule

11:15 – 12:50

Men’s Team Bronze-medal Match

13:30 – 15:05

Women’s Team Bronze-medal Match

15:45 – 17:20

Men’s Team Gold-medal Match

18:00 – 19:35

Women’s Team Gold-medal Match

20:00 – 20:15

Men’s Team Medal Ceremony

20:15 – 20:30

Women’s Team Medal Ceremony

Moreover, judo and blind-judo competitions will continue today.

Schedule

10:00 – 13:28

Women’s -70kg

Men’s -81kg

Men’s -90kg

Men’s -100kg

Women’s +78kg

Men’s +100kg

Men’s Blind -66kg

Men’s Blind -73kg

Men’s Blind -90kg

Men’s Blind +100kg

18:00 – 21:21

Women’s -70kg

Women’s -78kg

Men’s -81kg

Men’s -90kg

Men’s -100kg

Women’s +78kg

Men’s +100kg

Men’s Blind -66kg

Men’s Blind -73kg

Men’s Blind -90kg

Men’s Blind +100kg

Karate competitions will be completed on the seventh day of the Games.

Schedule

10:00 – 12:36

Men’s Kata

Women’s Kata

Women’s Kumite -68kg

Men’s Kumite -84kg

Women’s Kumite +68kg

Men’s Kumite +84kg

18:00 – 21:06

Men’s Kata

Women’s Kata

Women’s Kumite -68kg

Men’s Kumite -84kg

Women’s Kumite +68kg

Men’s Kumite +84kg

The second day of shooting competitions will start today.

Schedule

09:00 – 19:15

Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Final

Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Qualification

Mixed Team 10m Air 50 Rifle Medal Ceremony

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Medal Ceremony

Women’s 25m Pistol Final

Women’s 25m Pistol Medal Ceremony

Men’s Trap Final

Men’s Trap Qualification

Men’s Trap Medal Ceremony

Moreover, swimming competitions will also continue on May 14.

Schedule

10:10 – 10:19

Women’s 200m Freestyle

10:26 – 10:48

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

17:00 – 19:44

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Women’s 50m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay

The third day of tennis competitions will also be held on the same day.

Schedule

10:00 – 19:00

Men’s Team Preliminary Group A

Men’s Team Preliminary Group B

Women’s Team Preliminary Group A

Azerbaijani volleyball team will compete with the Turkish team in volleyball competitions.

Schedule

10:00 – 12:30

Men’s Team Group Match B3 (MAR-ALG)

19:00 – 21:30

Men’s Team Group Match A4 (AZE-TUR)

21:30 – 23:59

Men’s Team Group Match B4 (IRI-QAT)

Moreover, Azerbaijani team will compete with Indonesian team in waterpolo competitions on the same day.

Schedule:

16:30 – 17:30

Men’s Team Group Match A2-A3 (KSA-IRI)

19:00 – 21:30

Men’s Team Group Match A1-A4 (INA-AZE)

Spectators will also see weightlifting competitions on the seventh day of the Games.

Schedule:

12:00 – 16:00

Women’s 58kg

Men’s 62kg

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

