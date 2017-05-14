Baku 2017: Day 2 of artistic gymnastics competitions kicks off (PHOTO)

2017-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

The second day of the artistic gymnastics competitions started May 14 at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Men’s vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar qualification events, as well as women’s floor exercise and balance beam qualifications, will take place today.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Agharzayev, Bence Talas and Timur Bairamov in men’s competitions and by Marina Nekrasova, Yulia Inshina and Ekaterina Tishkova in women’s competitions.

The Azerbaijani women’s artistic gymnastics team took the lead by scoring 50.850 points on the first day of the competitions.

The Azerbaijani men's artistic gymnastics team ranked second with 80.850 points.

Turkey with 82.500 points ranked first and Iran with 75.800 points ranked third on the first day of the competitions.