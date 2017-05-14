Regional curators appointed in Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree appointing a number of deputy prime ministers to supervise the country’s regions, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov will be a curator of the Ahal region, Bayram Annameredov will curate the Balkan region and Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev will curate the Dashoguz region.

Also, Muhammetmyrat Aidogdyev was appointed as the curator of the country’s Lebap region, Byashim Hojamammedov – curator of the Mary region and Dadebay Amangeldyev – curator of Ashgabat.