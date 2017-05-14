Another ceasefire violation from Armenia

2017-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 140 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 14.

Armenians were using grenade launchers as well as 60-mm and 82-mm mortars when shelling Azerbaijani positions.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district, in the Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam village of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of the Tartar district, Namirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar and Javahirli villages of the Aghdam district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Aghdam and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.