Azerbaijan's artistic gymnastics team wins gold at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics, consisting of Marina Nekrasova, Yulia Inshina and Ekaterina Tishkova, has won a gold medal in the team standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Turkey’s national team won silver and the Indonesian team won bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.