Day 2 of Baku 2017 karate competitions starts

2017-05-14 10:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The second day of the karate (kumite and kata) competitions of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games started in Baku.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Neda Rezei (kata), Irina Zaretska (68 kg), Farida Aliyeva (+68 kg) in the women’s competitions, and Roman Heydarov (kata), Aykhan Mamayev (84 kg) and Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg) in the men’s competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.