Baku 2017: Azerbaijani gymnasts reach artistic gymnastics finals

May 14

Azerbaijani gymnasts have advanced to the artistic gymnastics finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Marina Nekrasova ranked first by scoring 12.600 points in the balance beam qualification event and Yulia Inshina ranked fifth with 11.150 points and qualified for the finals.

In the floor exercises, Yulia Inshina and Ekaterina Tishkova reached the finals by taking second and seventh place in the qualifications, respectively.