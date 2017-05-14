AZ EN RU TR

India’s foreign secretary to visit Iran

2017-05-14 11:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 13

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

India’s Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is slated to travel to Tehran May 16, leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, IRNA news agency reported May 13.

The two-day trip will serve as follow-up to a last year visit to Tehran by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During that trip, the two countries signed 12 cooperation documents in economy, trade, transportation, ports, culture, and science.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər