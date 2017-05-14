India’s foreign secretary to visit Iran

Tehran, Iran, May 13

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

India’s Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is slated to travel to Tehran May 16, leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, IRNA news agency reported May 13.

The two-day trip will serve as follow-up to a last year visit to Tehran by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During that trip, the two countries signed 12 cooperation documents in economy, trade, transportation, ports, culture, and science.