Azerbaijani karateka to fight for bronze at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg) has lost in the karate semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He was defeated by world champion Sajad Ganjzadeh 4:5 in the semi-finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.