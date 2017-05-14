Azerbaijani judoka gains first victory at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani judo player Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) gained her first victory on the second day of the competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, by defeating her rival from Togo.

The Azerbaijani judoka earned the right to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.