Another Azerbaijani karate fighter reaches Baku 2017 semi-finals
2017-05-14 12:13 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
Azerbaijani karate fighter Farida Aliyeva advanced to the karate semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.
Her fight with Imene Atif of Algeria was a draw – 1:1, but Aliyeva gained the victory having earned the first point in the competition.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.