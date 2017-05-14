Another Azerbaijani karate fighter reaches Baku 2017 semi-finals

2017-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani karate fighter Farida Aliyeva advanced to the karate semi-finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Her fight with Imene Atif of Algeria was a draw – 1:1, but Aliyeva gained the victory having earned the first point in the competition.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.