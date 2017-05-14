Qatar’s team coach: Baku 2017 - good opportunity for young athletes (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Huseyn Valiyev, Leman Zeynalova, – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku are a good opportunity for young athletes, coach of Qatar’s national swimming team Christos Paparrodopoulos told Trend May 14.

"I am in Baku for the first time,” he said. “I think that these competitions create good opportunities for young athletes, especially for the athletes from Qatar. There is a nice Village of Athletes in Baku.”

Paparrodopoulos said that he would like to continue to participate in sports events in Baku.

He added that Azerbaijan is ready to host the Olympic Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.