Azerbaijani judoka reaches semi-finals at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 12:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Silver medalist of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, the Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) has defeated his Turkish rival and advanced to the semi-finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Gasimov faced Turkey’s Ali Erdogan on the second day of the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.