Azerbaijani men's artistic gymnastics team wins silver at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

The Azerbaijani men’s national team in artistic gymnastics, consisting of Murad Agharzayev, Bence Talas and Timur Bairamov, has won a silver medal in the team standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Turkey won gold and Iran won bronze in the team standings.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

